Minnesota State Patrol looks to hire more female officers

ROCHESTER, Minn.
The Minnesota State Patrol has pledged to make an effort to increase the amount of female troopers on the force Friday.
This announcement follows the 30x30 Pledge, an initiative to advance the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement agencies nationwide.
"Half our population is female, so we should have more than 10% females on our force," Sgt. Troy Christianson said.
The 30x30 Pledge aims to increase females in law enforcement 30% by the year 2030.
"Ideally, we'd like to have an even ratio," Sgt. Christianson said.
While the numbers may seem low for female participation, Minnesota ranks 3% higher than the national average.
There is still a great need for more hires, and this initiative aims to welcome strong, hardworking women to law enforcement agencies.
If you're interested in a career in the Minnesota State Patrol, visit mntrooper.com.