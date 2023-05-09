Minnesota State Patrol cracking down on street racing this summer

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota State Patrol held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to share how the law enforcement agency will prevent street racing.
The state patrol is relaunching it's Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) project to discourage criminal activity on the roads. State troopers will dedicate four hours every 10 days to enforcing speed limits. Aviation support will also be utilized to stop those escaping traffic stops.
Troopers are working with other law enforcement agencies to catch motorists driving at excessive speeds.
"This group of agencies and others are combating that problem and are having some success with it, but we know we need to keep the pressure up because if we back off on that pressure, that problem will rise again, just like it has around the country," said Chief of Minnesota State Patrol, Matt Langer.
Since the beginning of March this year, the state patrol stopped 365 drivers, handed out 460 citations, and arrested twenty drivers for street racing.
"The Era that were in right now, this street racing has become fashionable and I think across the country we've seen it turn into sport or turn into opportunity for people to be social media influencers or to have street credibility and frankly its a criminal enterprise too in some cases," said Langer.
State patrol will also be placing troopers at busy locations during the weekends this summer at the areas below to monitor traffic speeds.
May 12-14
Brainerd Lakes area (fishing opener)
June 23-25
Metro freeways
July 12-23
Metro freeways
Aug. 4-6
I-35 Duluth area
Aug. 11-13
I-90 Rochester area
Sept. 15-17
I-94 St. Cloud area