Minnesota state legislators reflect on gun control proposals

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Sweeping gun control bills are moving through the Minnesota House and Senate as the gun violence crisis continues across the nation.
Bills for universal background checks, red flag laws, magazine capacity limits, and age restrictions for tactical-style firearms are being discussed at length in the state legislature at this time.
State Sen. Carla Nelson (R-Rochester) states that she feels increasing mental health support needs to be a focal point during these discussions, while State Rep. Kim Hicks (DFL-Rochester) feels that these laws would increase public safety amid the gun violence crisis.
"We know that these things work because we have looked at their use in other places," said Rep. Hicks. "We know that these things can make a difference. For me, the choice is really simple: do nothing, throw your hands in the air and give up, or do work, and I'm choosing to do work."
State Rep. Paul Novotny (R-Elk River) recently cited that these measures are too extreme and would infringe on the rights of law-abiding firearm owners.
As both chambers mull, Gov. Walz has commented these measures as being sensible, as well as affirming that he is also a responsible gun owner himself.