Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow to the Region...

.A complex storm system will begin to affect the area this
afternoon, finally ending Saturday and bringing a variety of
weather with it including heavy rain, severe storms, and heavy
snow. A wintry mix with some freezing rain and icing is looking
more likely for the Highway 29 corridor and north tonight. Ice
accumulations of around one-quarter inch could occur by morning. A
Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Taylor county.

Most of the wintry mix should change to rain Friday. Rain changes
to snow Friday night, with heavy, wet snow. At this time, the
heaviest snow looks to fall north of Highway 10 in northcentral
Wisconsin with 6 to 10 inches of accumulation. Farther south,
amounts are less confident due to potential differences in when
the rain switches over to snow and how far south the heavy snow
will make it. In addition northwest winds will increase on the
backside of the storm with gusts 35 to 45 mph with reduced
visibilities and some blowing and drifting of snow. The winds will
remain elevated Saturday morning.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Blowing and
drifting of snow in open areas.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Minnesota state legislators reflect on gun control proposals

  • Updated
  • 0

Democrats and republicans are working towards solutions regarding the gun violence epidemic in America.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Sweeping gun control bills are moving through the Minnesota House and Senate as the gun violence crisis continues across the nation.

Bills for universal background checks, red flag laws, magazine capacity limits, and age restrictions for tactical-style firearms are being discussed at length in the state legislature at this time.

State Sen. Carla Nelson (R-Rochester) states that she feels increasing mental health support needs to be a focal point during these discussions, while State Rep. Kim Hicks (DFL-Rochester) feels that these laws would increase public safety amid the gun violence crisis.

"We know that these things work because we have looked at their use in other places," said Rep. Hicks. "We know that these things can make a difference. For me, the choice is really simple: do nothing, throw your hands in the air and give up, or do work, and I'm choosing to do work."

State Rep. Paul Novotny (R-Elk River) recently cited that these measures are too extreme and would infringe on the rights of law-abiding firearm owners.

As both chambers mull, Gov. Walz has commented these measures as being sensible, as well as affirming that he is also a responsible gun owner himself.

