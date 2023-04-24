Minnesota State House of Rep. heading into late night floor vote on Legalize Marijuana Bill

MINNESOTA-State lawmakers in the Minnesota House have yet to vote on its Legalize Marijuana Bill Monday, as debate is expected to continue into Tuesday morning.
The bill would legalize marijuana for recreational use for Minnesotans 21 and older, expunge low level cannabis convictions, and create a state Office of Cannabis Management to oversee implementation.
Many changes have been made to the bill since being introduced and is currently on its 10th engrossment or version.
State lawmakers received criticism from the Minnesota Trucking Association, Police and Peace Officers' Association and the Minnesota Catholic Conference because there is no way to test intoxication levels of someone who is on Marijuana in a field sobriety test.
Minnesota State Rep. Duane Quam said its important for Minnesotans to hear the reasons why people are for or against the bill.
"I know there are a lot of people where the medicinal marijuana has been a big impact and assistance for their family but I also know quite a few people that have had issues with their families with marijuana and other drugs and they got concerns. So, the biggest thing in the debate is listening and understand why people are for or against," Quam said.
You can track the bills' progress here.
The Minnesota State Senate is expected to hold their floor debate on their version of the bill on Friday.