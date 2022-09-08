Minnesota State Heat Patrols extend through the end of year cracking down on aggressive driving

KIMT NEWS 3 - Minnesota State Patrol is turning up the heat by continuing to crack down on aggressive drivers.
Law enforcement is extending its "heat" program, highway enforcement for aggressive traffic through the end of the year.
The heat patrols began in February in the metro area. As a result, state patrol says they have been seeing more reduced speeds
“We’'ve seen about a ten percent reduction in fatal crashes from this year compared to last year at this time - so any time we see a reduction in fatal crashes we know we're doing something right - and need to continue it to try and keep all our roadways safe,” says Sgt. Troy Christianson.
He adds when the COVID pandemic began and traffic volumes were lower, speeds tended to increase.
“The traffic volumes are getting back to normal and now the speeds need to get back to normal as well. They need to be going the speed limit, and not these triple digit speeds we've been seeing in past several years. We need to keep people accountable for their actions.”
Sgt. Christianson also wants to remind drivers traveling at higher speeds - their reaction time is much slower which could lead to more violent and serious crashes - so buckle up - slow down and eliminate distractions.