Minnesota state fire EMS and rescue school annual training for firefighters

AUSTIN, Minn. - Saturday firefighters from Minnesota and surrounding states participated in the Minnesota state fire EMS and rescue school to enhance performance in community fire departments.
The fire and EMS program covers everything from basic firefighting for newer firefighters - and leadership classes for more seasoned firefighters.
Participants get classroom and hands-on experience including water pump operations, rope rescue, and handling gear to help keep them safe in their communities.
“The majority of situations are emergency situations and they need to know what to do and what to fast,” says fire and EMS program director, Wanda McCoy.
Each fire department sends a few fighters to bring back knowledge to teach to the rest of its team.
McCoy says continuing education for firefighters is important because things are always changing.
“The way fires burn now are different from the way they did previously because of the different chemicals and materials used. Cars are different, we have more electric cars and different safety features now than the cars we had 30 years ago.”
Morton Fire Department firefighter Darren Sam says he joined this line of work to give back to his community.
“The pride, to be able to serve the community and help others in need,” he says.
250 firefighters attended this annual training. It will continue Sunday at Riverland Community College.