Minnesota state finances gets AAA rating

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Wals says Minnesota has received a AAA rating from Moody’s for the first time since 2003.
The Governor’s office says Moody’s has upgraded its rating for Minnesota from Aa1 to AAA, matching the rating established and maintained by Standard & Poor’s. Fitch most recently rated Minnesota AAA in 2021.
“Minnesota is in a strong financial position," says Governor Walz. "Getting upgraded by Moody’s is an incredible achievement at any time and particularly on the heels of a historic pandemic that has created uncertainty in the global marketplace. Careful fiscal management, a diverse economy, record low unemployment, and strong financial reserves put us at the threshold of what relatively few states have, AAA bond ratings across the board.”
“We’ve all been through a stress test, and we did great,” says Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Jim Schowalter. “Sound budgeting practices, smart financial investments and moderate debt levels have helped put Minnesota on sure footing to face whatever national economic headwinds come our way. Across-the-board top bond ratings will help keep the cost of borrowing for future investments in Minnesota as low as possible at a time when interest rates are rising.”