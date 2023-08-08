Minnesota State College Southeast offering free tuition for unemployed Winona County residents

WINONA, Minn. - Minnesota State College Southeast is providing tuition at no cost for unemployed and underemployed Winona County residents through a program called WE TRAIN WINONA.
The career training program requires applicants to be a Winona County resident, graduate high school before the year 2020, and maintain a 2.0 GPA. To be eligible for the program, applicants need to be seeking full-time work or receiving wages qualified as low income.
Students do not need to take out student loans or pay out of pocket. The program pays for student's books, supplies, and other essential items relating to coursework. WE TRAIN WINONA does not cover transfer students or those seeking a Liberal Arts & Science major.
The college sees this program as their role in helping local businesses and the economy.
Increasing the economic viability of our region but also their own personal prosperity and we know workforce is a huge issue for our region's economy and we see this as a way to help," said Jennifer Hawkins, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives.
WE TRAIN WINONA will run through the end of 2024 or until funding for the program runs out.