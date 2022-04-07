 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Minnesota Severe Weather Awareness Week - Tornadoes

  • 0

Tornadoes are actually one of nature's most violent weather phenomenon and hundreds are reported every year in the United States. Whether they're ripping up our studio's floor, or wiping houses off their foundation, tornadoes can produce some extensive damage to live and property, so it's important to know where to go and what to do during a tornado. So, let's take a look at our model home here, and you'll see that it's important to go to a central room such a hallway or closet, and if you have one, a basement is the safest place to go during a tornado. If you are at work or school, make sure you know where the building's storm shelter is at so that you are prepared for when a potential tornado may strike.

Recommended for you