Minnesota Severe Weather Awareness Week - Flooding

Flash flooding is one of the most dangerous weather related disasters
and they account for several fatalities every year, with 146 occurring in 2021.
They typically occur due to heavy rainfall from thunderstorms moving over the same area. When several inches of rain falls in short period of time, that rain runs off into creeks and streams, which can then overflood their banks and wash away nearby roadways.
It actually only takes about 6 inches of moving water to knock a person off their feet, and 2 feet of moving water is enough to lift a car and move it.
So if you are driving and encounter a flooded road, you can't tell how deep the water is, so the best advice we can offer is to turn around, don't drown.