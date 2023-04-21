Minnesota Severe Weather Awareness Week - Extreme Heat

Something we know comes with every summer season is intense heat - especially in the Upper Midwest, where humidity plays a big role.
Us Meteorologists place high priority on alerting you to incoming heat waves and the hazards that come with them.
This is why there are multiple warnings, watches and advisories associated with extreme heat events issued by the National Weather Service during the hottest months of the year.
Warnings and Advisories are placed when an extreme heat event is expected to occur in the next 36 hours.
The heat index, sometimes referred to as as the "real feel temperature", is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature.
On July 19th, 2011, an all-time heat index record was set in Minnesota. On this day in Moorhead, the air temperature was 93 degrees and and the heat index reached 130.
Calculating the heat index value can be tricky but luckily the national oceanic and Atmospheric administration has created a handy chart all of us can reference as we warm up.
For example, using the chart, we can calculate that if the air temperature is 96 degrees and the relative humidity is 65-percent, the heat index - how hot it feels - is 121 degrees.
The National weather Service usually puts out heat-related alerts when the heat index is expected to exceed 105 to 110 degrees for at least two consecutive days.
The Minnesota Department of Health has warned that extreme heat events are expected to become more common, more severe, and longer lasting as our climate changes.
It's a big deal because heat disorders and related illnesses could also become more of a common problem. This can include anything from dehydration and sunburns, to heat strokes and even death.
Here's a few tips for preventing heat-related illnesses and ways to keep you and your family safe.
Drink non-alcoholic fluids, like water, to stay as hydrated as possible. Don't wait until you're feeling thirsty to drink, be sure to prepare yourself before you head out into the heat.
Stay indoors in an aid-conditioned place if you can. Electric fans may provide some comfort but when temps reach into the high 90s, they're not the best option. Taking a cool shower or bath is a better way to stay more comfortable.
Check on your at-risk friends and family members a few times each day and keep an eye out for signs of heat exhaustion like headaches, dizziness and heavy sweating.