Minnesota Severe Weather Awareness - Tornadoes and the Enhanced Fujita Scale

When we talk about tornadoes, we also talk about the rating of a tornado, but how exactly are those ratings determined. Well… after a tornado occurs, the National Weather Service will conduct a survey of the damage and will rate the tornado based on that damage and estimate the winds of the tornado. The Enhanced Fujita Scale is used for ratings, and ranges from zero to five.
So lets break it down and look at what type of damage is produced at each level on the EF scale. First off, here’s our model home, now let’s bring in a lower end tornado. This tornado is an EF0. They are the weakest of the tornadoes, but actually account for most of the reported tornadoes throughout the year. Winds are estimated at 65-85 mph and cause minimal damage. You would likely note some shingles flying off the roof and some branches down in the yard.
Now let’s take it up another level! Here’s our EF 1 tornado with winds estimated at 86 to 110 mph. These tornado will produce a bit more damage, ripping off more shingles, damaging some siding, and possibly throwing debris at the house and smashing in windows.
Once we get up to EF 2, where winds are up to 111 to 135 mph, you’ll start to see more extensive damage to the overall structure. Winds of this magnitude can lead to sections of the roof flying off, and can also flip some vehicles over.
Alright, our tornado is getting larger and we’re not looking at an EF 3 with winds of 136 to 165 mph. This will of course cause extensive damage to homes and businesses and could even lead to a partial collapse of a building, especially with some older structures.
When we start talking about EF4 tornadoes, this is where entire structures could be destroyed. At this level, winds are approaching 200 mph. These tornadoes tend to be larger in size, and may even be comprised of multiple vortices around the may tornadic circulation.
Now we’re at the max! This is an EF5 tornado with winds roaring at over 200 mph. These tornadoes can lift up and completely wipe even some well built homes completely off of their foundation. While these strong of tornadoes are quite rare, they can and do account for the most damage and the greatest number of fatalities.
And while you may never have to deal with a tornado hitting your home, workplace, or school, it’s good to have a plan in place and discuss it with your family, so that you’re ready for when a tornado could strike.