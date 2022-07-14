Minnesota sets new record high for fatal drug overdosess

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota saw more fatal drug overdoses in 2021 than ever before.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says the 1,286 overdose deaths reported last year represented a 22% increase from the 2020 total. That’s an average of more than three people dying every day from an overdose of any drug type. For the first time since 2014, there was a larger percentage increase in overdose deaths in Greater Minnesota (23%) than in the seven-county metropolitan area (20%).
“This increase in drug overdose deaths is alarming, but there are things we can do about it,” says Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “One important step is to expand programs that make it easier for people to access naloxone – a medication that can reverse overdoses and save lives.”
MDH says preliminary data from 2021 showed a 35% increase in the total number of overdose deaths involving opioids since 2020, up from 685 deaths in 2020 to 924 deaths in 2021). Drug overdoses from non-opioids also increased from 2020 to 2021, including a 34% increase in overdose deaths involving methamphetamine, 338 in 2020 to 454 in 2021, and an 81% increase from overdose deaths involving cocaine, 85 in 2020 to 154 in 2021.
Many of the opioid overdose deaths involved synthetic opioids, including fentanyl. These deaths increased from 560 in 2020 to 834 in 2021. Through analysis of death certificates, MDH found that fentanyl was involved in 90% of all deaths involving opioids. Fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic opioid. A dose as small as three grains of rice can be lethal. Fentanyl is becoming more common in illicit drugs, even laced in other drugs like cocaine or methamphetamine.