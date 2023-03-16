Minnesota Senate Republicans sink Bonding Bill following dispute over adding tax relief provision

MINNESOTA-Urgent projects that address public infrastructure, trail improvements and education will have to wait a little bit longer to receive funding after the states' $1.5 billion dollar Bonding Bill failed in the senate on Thursday.
Rochester's State Sen. Carla Nelson said GOP lawmakers tried to add an amendment that would eliminate the tax on social security to the Bonding Bill but was not approved.
"Today, it was important to give Minnesotans tax relief in that same bill. I am disappointed it failed. I think it failed by just one vote. So, it is very close, very tight and I am hopeful going forward but we will continue to be strong as I have heard from constituents over and over and over is give us tax relief," Nelson said.
The result was an evenly split vote along party lines that halted the bill from advancing.
Normally, most bills require a simple majority. However, Bonding Bills and a vote to suspend the rules require a majority vote or at least 41 votes.
Nelson's senate colleague, Rochester's State Sen. Liz Boldon, said the tax provision should not be related to a state Bonding Bill.
"What I would say about a tax bill is that it is being addressed. It is working its way through the committee process. There is work happening on that right now but to connect that and say no we are not going to have a Bonding Bill until we get tax cuts, largely targeted to wealthy Minnesotans. I do not, I do not see any reason why to connect those two things," Boldon said.
The Minnesota Legislature has not passed a Bonding Bill in nearly three years.
You can read the full bill here.