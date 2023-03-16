Minnesota Senate Republicans sink Bonding Bill following dispute over adding tax relief provision

Weather Alert

...Slick Roads Overnight... Roadways across the region are becoming slick as temperatures plummet behind an earlier band of rain and snow. These icy areas are most prevalent on secondary and untreated roadways, but main highways and interstates will be affected as well in spots. Multiple reports of icy roads have been received from Minnesota and Iowa as of midnight, and these conditions will spread into Wisconsin early this morning. Please drive with caution and be prepared to encounter these conditions.