Minnesota Senate passing the paid family and medical leave plan concerns Austin businesses

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Austin Area Chamber of Commerce says several businesses are worried about the Minnesota Senate advancing the paid family and medical leave plan.
The Minnesota Senate voted on the bill Monday to allow employees to take up to 12 weeks of paid time off for maternity leave, medical emergencies, and caring for sick family members.
The president of the Chamber of Commerce, Elaine Hansen, talked with multiple businesses while the bill was advancing through committees about the downsides of the legislation. Hansen says small businesses are already struggling to find workers.
"For someone who has two, three, four employees, if your key person is out for an extended period of time, they cant survive," said Hansen.
Hansen believes the bill would harm businesses who count on skilled and seasonal workers.
"The bottom line is its going to cost more and those costs will be passed on to consumers," said Hansen.
The House and Senate Conference Committee will create a final version of the bill then send it off to Governor Walz to sign.