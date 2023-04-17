Minnesota senate passes public safety bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota senate passed the public safety bill last Friday, which would allow for prisoners to obtain an earlier release by participating in rehabilitation programs.
Under this law, inmates would be able to reduce up to fifty percent of their sentence, depending on how much time they spend in restoration programs. All prisoners, except for those with life sentences, would be eligible for the program
Members from the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party believe the legislation would prevent criminals from re-offending
"When we support folks and offer rehabilitation and offer resources during incarceration . . . they do better and we as a community do better," said Minnesota State Senator, Liz Boldon (DFL-Rochester).
State senators from the Republican Party pushed back on the bill saying 92% of the prison population would be eligible for the program. They believe the bill does not specifically exclude people who committed crimes such as manslaughter, rape, and kidnapping.
"Numerous communities continue to grapple with crime rates that remain higher than they have been in years, but this public safety proposal fails to adequately address those issues," said Minnesota State Senator, Carla Nelson (R-Rochester).