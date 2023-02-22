Minnesota Senate passes 'Driver's Licenses for All" bill

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Period of Heavier Accumulations through Late Afternoon...

.At mid-afternoon, radar continues to show widespread
precipitation occurring across the region, with the heaviest
rates seen so far today. Freezing rain, sleet and snow was seen in
northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin, with around a tenth of an
inch of ice accumulation. Mainly snow, occasionally mixing with
sleet, is found around the Interstate 90 corridor with 4 to 8
inches received thus far. All snow is found further north of
Interstate 90. Winds are gusting from 30 to 35 mph causing some
drifting, especially on ridgetops and higher terrain.

Though the afternoon commute, expect accumulating ice and snow to
continue with gusty winds. Travel continues to deteriorate.

There will be a period of freezing drizzle near or south of
Interstate 90 during the evening and into the overnight, reducing
the snow accumulations. Light ice accumulations are expected. Snow
will continue north of I-90. Another period of heavier snow will
occur before sunrise west and north of La Crosse.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and drifting snow. Additional snow accumulations of
7 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Minnesota Senate passes 'Driver's Licenses for All" bill

  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In the early morning hours of Wednesday the Minnesota Senate passed legislation allowing undocumented Minnesotans to receive a drivers license.

Under the bill drivers licenses issued to any undocumented drivers will look the same as other registered U.S. citizens.

Anyone applying for a card must have a Minnesota address but they don't have to prove they're a citizen or in the country lawfully.

Rochester Sen. Carla Nelson says she's in favor of the bill but wanted clearer guidelines which his why she voted it down.

The Republican senator says she supports proposed amendments that didn't pass such as including language like, "for driving only", "not for flying." or "not for voting" added to the undocumented driver license.

She explained, "Most of our immigrants that come here, our undocumented immigrants, are here to work hard, raise their family, and go to church. But, when there are loop holes that can be exploited, I think that's what I'm really seeing here is there are some loop holes that most people would not exploit but the room is there and there are those bad actors."

Nelson says undocumented immigrants could be deported if they believe having a drivers license means they can vote which could also raise additional issues.

She added, "If they think it's just like any other drivers license and choose it to register to vote for example, that's a deportable offense."

Nelson went on to say with Real ID not taking effect until 2025 there are safety concerns when it comes to flying with an unmarked license as well.

Due to small changes made to the language of the bill it's headed back to the house for approval before Gov. Tim Walz can sign it into law.

Recommended for you