Minnesota Senate passes 'Driver's Licenses for All" bill

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In the early morning hours of Wednesday the Minnesota Senate passed legislation allowing undocumented Minnesotans to receive a drivers license.
Under the bill drivers licenses issued to any undocumented drivers will look the same as other registered U.S. citizens.
Anyone applying for a card must have a Minnesota address but they don't have to prove they're a citizen or in the country lawfully.
Rochester Sen. Carla Nelson says she's in favor of the bill but wanted clearer guidelines which his why she voted it down.
The Republican senator says she supports proposed amendments that didn't pass such as including language like, "for driving only", "not for flying." or "not for voting" added to the undocumented driver license.
She explained, "Most of our immigrants that come here, our undocumented immigrants, are here to work hard, raise their family, and go to church. But, when there are loop holes that can be exploited, I think that's what I'm really seeing here is there are some loop holes that most people would not exploit but the room is there and there are those bad actors."
Nelson says undocumented immigrants could be deported if they believe having a drivers license means they can vote which could also raise additional issues.
She added, "If they think it's just like any other drivers license and choose it to register to vote for example, that's a deportable offense."
Nelson went on to say with Real ID not taking effect until 2025 there are safety concerns when it comes to flying with an unmarked license as well.
Due to small changes made to the language of the bill it's headed back to the house for approval before Gov. Tim Walz can sign it into law.