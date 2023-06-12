Minnesota scientist provides update on dry weather impact on farming conditions

MINNESOTA-According to Tom Hoverstad, a scientist for Waseca's Southern Research and Outreach Center, higher-than-normal temps and an uncommonly low amount of rain have made the soil surface drier than usual for farmers in southeastern Minnesota. However, due to our wet winter and month of May, there's a good chance there's moisture deep in the soil. Unfortunately, though, young crops' roots can't get to all that moisture. For now, he said that's okay since younger crops don't require the same amount of moisture as older crops.
“We’re always only two weeks from really too dry a weather on the farm, so when this does happen…farmers have seen it before and…we just hope for the best," Hoverstad said.
He also said that farmers in our area would benefit from a quarter or half an inch of rain within the next week.