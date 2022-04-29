Minnesota schools to receive mental health funding

KIMT NEWS 3.- The Minnesota House this week approved a DFL supported education package that includes more than $1 billion dollars for schools next year. A good portion of that money could be used for mental health support funding.
According to RPS Social and Emotional Learning Coordinator Sarah Clarke it's always beneficial to have more money allocated towards mental health services for children.
Clarke says supporting children's mental health needs has always been priority for Rochester Public Schools. She says the pandemic has increased the mental health support needs for students.
The funding approved by the Minnesota House creates a student support aid program to hire up to one 1,100 school counselors and psychologists statewide.
"Children have always been struggling with mental health needs. We're talking about it more, it's becoming more apparent in the schools because schools are a place where everyone comes and everyone accesses," explains Clarke. "When students are having mental health needs, schools are where we see it, schools are really our frontline of defense for mental health."
According to Mental Health America a non-profit dedicated to addressing the needs of people with mental illness and promoting mental health, it ranks Minnesota as number 14 on the list of states that best provide mental health access to youth.