Minnesota schools and nationwide dealing with staffing shortages, RPS need for bus drivers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Schools nationwide are dealing with shortages of teachers and staff at unprecedented levels as an ongoing effect brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The National Education Association estimates 300,000 openings for teachers and educational support positions available across the country.
Schools are being impacted by bus service shortages and not having enough teachers or substitute teachers.
Education Minnesota president, Denise Specht says school buildings are more than just classrooms.
“School buildings are ecosystems in which each educator has an important part to play, and when one group of educators is hurting, all the students feel it,” she says.
Specht says some potential solutions to the staffing crisis include encouraging more people to go into teaching with education loans, retaining teachers with stipends, and having more competitive salaries.
First Student serves Rochester Public Schools and are hoping to get more drivers licensed by the start of school in just a few weeks.
The process to get your CDL takes about a month. That includes a background check, a few written tests, and behind the wheel and classroom road tests.
First Student Rochester Manager, Michael Pearse says handling kids while operating a vehicle the size of a bus can be intimidating for some people.
And while it's an industry wide shortage, Pearse is hopeful they will be able to handle the new school year.
“As far as staffing goes, we have most of our staff licensed to drive as well as three of our mechanics. So if we stay around that ten short, we will be fine. We will be able to cover all the routes without a problem,” he says.
First Student hires new drivers year-round. Starting pay is up to $22/hour with a $3,000 sign-on bonus.