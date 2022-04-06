Minnesota school models Responsibility-Centered Discipline Program

LEROY, Minn. - Leroy-Ostrander School District is trying something new when it comes to discipline. It's centered around responsibility.
The district is becoming Minnesota's first model school for Responsibility-Centered Discipline.
Larry Thompson, a former special education teacher and principal, is the creator of the Responsibility-Centered Discipline Program.
The program teaches students to accept responsibility for their mistakes and for teachers to work with kids to resolve the issue.
“The truth is relationships are stronger when somebody helps them through a difficult time, and so we can actually strengthen our relationship with kids through those hard moments instead of severing that relationship with them” says Thompson.
He adds sometimes a student's life experience is heavy to lift.
“We want to help our teachers see that behavior more as this child may need some coaching through this because they've never navigated that high emotion or situation.”
Principal Aaron Hungerhold says through the program he has seen an increase in attendance and grades - plus more motivation in classrooms.
“To me it just makes sense that we're here to help students. If we need to help them more and teach them different skills not only in the classroom - but our ultimate goal it's how they are gonna be successful in life,” He says.
The program is being tried out throughout the entire district - in grades Pre-K through 12.
Hungerhold says the goal is to have some form of training instilled in the entire staff - from bus drivers to the cafeteria.