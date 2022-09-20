Minnesota republican candidate for governor, Scott Jensen visited Rochester Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota republican candidate for governor, Doctor Scott Jensen was in Rochester Sunday.
Many med city residents came out to Kathy's Pub to support Jensen and ask him questions.
Jensen will challenge democratic Governor Tim Walz in the state's race for governor on November 8th.
“America needs all of us. It needs us at our best. Ronald Reagan said 40 years ago, America needs to to be that bright shining city on a hill. As individuals we need to be the best version we can be every day, and if we do well today I hope tomorrow we can do better yet,” he says.
Jensen says he hopes to sit down and speak with Governor Walz before the general election in just under two months.
“Minnesota is hurting, America is hurting. We've got to be better than this, we can be better than this. I think the way we get better is we have honest conversations. We put aside the ego and we say how can we do this,” Jensen adds.
Jensen says a debate between him and Walz is scheduled to be held in Rochester on October 18th.