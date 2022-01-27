 Skip to main content
...Dangerous Cold Returns Late Tonight into Friday Morning...

.A cold front will move across the area tonight with bitter cold
air returning. The coldest air will settle across northern Iowa
where temperatures will drop to the teens below zero. With
northwest winds, wind chill readings will drop below minus 20 in
this area.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
20 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Minnesota rental assistance program is nearing the deadline to apply

  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The clock is ticking. The Rent Help MN rental assistance program has announced a submission deadline for new applications and re-applications. 

The deadline to apply for assistance from the statewide Rent Help MN program is Friday, January 28 at 9:00 pm. 

If you are behind on rent, you may apply for past-due rent, utilities and up to one month of forward rent. Applications will not be accepted after the deadline. 

To find out if you qualify and begin your application, visit the Rent Help MN website

 

