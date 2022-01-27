Minnesota rental assistance program is nearing the deadline to apply

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The clock is ticking. The Rent Help MN rental assistance program has announced a submission deadline for new applications and re-applications.
The deadline to apply for assistance from the statewide Rent Help MN program is Friday, January 28 at 9:00 pm.
If you are behind on rent, you may apply for past-due rent, utilities and up to one month of forward rent. Applications will not be accepted after the deadline.
To find out if you qualify and begin your application, visit the Rent Help MN website.