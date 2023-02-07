Minnesota Pollution Control Agency talks impact of road salt on the local environment

ROCHESTER, MN - Every winter, as the snow thickens to ice, people and governments alike will apply salt to make the roads and sidewalks safer. And every summer when we all enjoy time on our rivers and lakes, some frustrated fishermen wonder why they can't nab a big one.
Turns out, those two things might be connected.
After the salt helps melt some of the snow, it doesn't just vanish. No, it sticks around, eventually finding its way into our lakes and streams as runoff.
Brooke Asleson, the Chloride Reduction Program Coordinator at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, said that it's the chloride component in salt that causes problems for wildlife.
"The main part of salt that we are concerned about from a water quality perspective is chloride. And that's because chloride is actually toxic to our freshwater fish and insects. It affects their ability to reproduce successfully, it can affect their growth," says Alseson.
That is a pretty clear signal that we should use less salt, but sometimes we can't just use it. Asleson says that Minnesota Pollution Control Agency strives to strike the balance between safety and environmental impacts- never compromising safety, but also not going overboard.
And for you and me, Asleson says it's worth asking if you need the salt or not when you go out to clear the way. Maybe a shovel or ice scraper would do the trick. But sometimes salt is still needed, so what then?
And if you have a 'special' salt. It's worth mentioning that it's not just chloride that won't wash away.
"It's really important to pay attention to what is in the product you are buying because there are no labeling laws for bags of de-icer. So a company can say their product is environmentally friendly, it contains no salt, and it's safe for your pets", says Asleson.
The new chloride reduction program at the pollution control agency has helped reduce salt use by between 30-70% with various partners across the state.