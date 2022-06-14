Minnesota Planned Parenthood locations prepare for increase of patients if Roe v. Wade overturns

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We're continuing to follow the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade which would drastically change abortion rights, especially for some state, across the country.
In Minnesota, if the historic law was overturned, our rights would still be protected for the time being.
However, Planned Parenthood North Central States says that means thee would likely be an influx of patients from surrounding states where abortion laws could be stricter.
Vice president of communications Emily Bisek says they've been preparing for that possibility by introducing telehealth as an option for patients as well as increasing health care staffing.
She explained, "We need more staff to meet the needs of our patients so we've been working on recruiting, hiring and on-boarding staff to help with a potential surge in Minnesota."
PPNCS says they've expecting a 10-25% increase in patients headed to Minnesota locations if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
The organization is also hiring patient navigators who will help people find and get abortion appointments if they're no longer available in their state.
Bisek added, "This is a time when we're hearing from a lot of people that they're scared and that they're worried and they're anxious and they're angry about the potential of losing rights that we've had for the past 50 years."
A draft of the Supreme Court's opinion was leaked in May if overturned lawmakers would have the green light to aggressively limit or ban abortion.