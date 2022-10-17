Minnesota now offering bivalent COVID boosters for kids ages 5-11

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota children ages 5 to 11 can now get an updated bivalent COVID booster at state-run vaccination sites.
“We're glad this younger age group can now benefit from the added protection of this updated booster to fight COVID-19,” says Governor Tim Walz. “Making sure our kids are vaccinated can help them safely enjoy the school year, spend time with friends and family, and participate in all of the fun fall and winter activities our state has to offer.”
Parents and guardians can start making appointments now at the state-run vaccination sites at Mall of America, Duluth, Moorhead, Rochester, and St. Paul.
“Having the updated bivalent booster available for children between ages 5 and 11 means we have another opportunity to protect this younger age group. The updated COVID-19 booster has been specifically formulated to protect against the original COVID-19 strain and the newer Omicron variants that have been making children and adults sick in recent months,” says Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “The bivalent boosters were shown to be safe, and they produce antibodies against Omicron, so they will be a crucial tool for protecting our state in the months ahead. Now is a good time to make sure you and your children ages 5 and older are up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines and any other vaccines you need, like the annual flu shot.”
Bivalent boosters were initially authorized for people 12 and older in September. With expanded recommendations from the federal government, the Pfizer bivalent booster is now available for people 5 and older and the Moderna bivalent vaccine is now available for people 6 and older.
Doctors say both products can be given as soon as two months after a primary vaccine series or booster vaccination. Children 5-11 receive a smaller dose than people age 12 and older. The bivalent vaccines are only recommended for use as a booster.