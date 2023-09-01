Minnesota National Guard to help fight Louisiana wildfires

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Members of the Minnesota National Guard will be heading south to help fight severe wildfires in Louisiana.
Governor Tim Walz says the Minnesota Guard will provide emergency aviation support.
National Guard for answering the call to help battle the wildfires raging through Louisiana,” says Governor Walz. “We’re committed to helping these communities in need and assisting our partners in Louisiana get these wildfires under control.”
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency, and the State of Louisiana has requested aviation support under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact to supplement local resources.
The Minnesota National Guard is preparing to send a team of 10-12 service members and two UH60 Blackhawks to support emergency aerial operations in Louisiana, with current plans to depart for Louisiana on September 5.