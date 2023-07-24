Minnesota named top 5 state to live and work by cable business channel

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan are celebrating a new CNBC study that names Minnesota a top-five state to live and work.
“Whether you’re raising a family or growing a business, Minnesota is the place to be,” says Governor Walz. “The investments we made this year are lowering costs for families and improving the lives of Minnesotans across our state – and it’s showing. Our goal is to make Minnesota the best state in the country to live and work, and we will continue to invest in our economy, health, education, climate, and kids and families to make that goal a reality.”
The study evaluated factors that include environmental quality, health care and child care, anti-discrimination laws, worker protections, and reproductive rights.
“Our work this session to invest in affordable and accessible child care, protect reproductive rights, and expand voting rights has earned us this ranking and helped make Minnesota a state that works better for everyone,” says Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “In Minnesota, we will invest in your career, ensure high quality child care and education are affordable and accessible, and do the hard work now to keep our natural resources and environment protected for generations to come.”