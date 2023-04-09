Minnesota motorcycle rider hospitalized after North Iowa crash

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A motorcycle crash Saturday night sent the rider to the hospital.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened around 10:20 pm in the 14000 block of 300th Street. Deputies say Austin Tyler Kofstad, 20 of Geneva, Minnesota, was westbound when he swerved to miss an animal in the road and went into the ditch.
Kofstad was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. He’s been cited for fraudulent use of registration.
The Mason City Fire Department and Iowa State Patrol assisted with this crash.