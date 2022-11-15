 Skip to main content
Minnesota men sentenced for North Iowa truck theft

OSAGE, Iowa – Two Minnesota men have been sentenced for stealing a pickup truck in Mitchell County.

Jesse James Devlaeminck, 43 of Rochester, and Nathaniel Mark Thompson, 37 of Mankato, were accused of stealing a 2015 Chevy Silverado from a property in Stacyville on October 28, 2021.  The stolen vehicle was later recovered by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.

Devlaeminck pleaded guilty to third-degree theft and was fined $855, but the fine was suspended.  Thompson pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and received three years of supervised probation.