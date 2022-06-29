Minnesota Medical Association on overturn of Roe v. Wade

KIMT News 3 - National and local organizations are sharing their concerns over the decision to overturn Roe versus Wade and its effects on safe and equitable health care.
Just over 40 percent of Americans approve of the decision while just under 60 percent of them disapprove. Some of this disapproval is coming from leading health organizations.
The World Heath Organization tweeted the day Roe v. Wade was overturned:
"Safe abortion care is essential to protect the health of women and girls everywhere."
The Minnesota Medical association, along with four other medical associations, released a statement which reads, in part, quote: "We are committed to ensuring access to safe, effective, and equitable healthcare, to upholding the sanctity of the patient-physician relationship, and to protecting physicians and other healthcare professionals from criminal penalties for the delivery of evidence-based healthcare services."
Dr. Marilyn Peitso is a pediatric physician as well as the former president of the Minnesota Medical Association. She said this decision has to do with the right to personal autonomy and dignity as a human being.
"Abortion is a deeply personal healthcare decision," Dr. Peitso. "This is something that is never easy, but the decision belongs to the pregnant person. It should not be something that is controlled by others. And certainly should not be something that is guided by others political or religious beliefs. This is a decision that needs to be made be made by the pregnant person in consultation with their physician."
Dr. Peitso said as long as abortion is legal in Minnesota, the MMA will do what they can to protect both patients and physicians.
"Some will need to travel to another state, the number of providers has been going down in recent years and this recent decision threatens to further reduce that. I think it's extremely important for everyone to realize that abortion remains legal in Minnesota," said Dr. Peitso
Many Americans are also expressing concerns over the Supreme Court ending or limiting same sex marriage, about 57 percent believe this may happen. 55 percent believe access to birth control and contraception will be limited too.