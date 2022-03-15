Minnesota man to stand trial over meth in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minneapolis man is pleading not guilty to serious drug charges in North Iowa.
Ethan Jacob Longie, 28, is accused of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl-1st offense, possession of marijuana-1st offense, failure to use a drug tax stamp, and eluding.
Longie was arrested after a car chase through Mason City that began with an attempted traffic stop by law enforcement just before 2 am on February 4. Law enforcement says a search of Longie’s vehicle found fentanyl and a large quantity of meth.
He is now scheduled to stand trial beginning April 19.
A passenger in Longie’s vehicle was originally named as a suspect in this case but court records do not list any charges that have been filed against him.