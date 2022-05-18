Minnesota man to stand trial for theft of more than $300,000 in North Iowa

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man accused of stealing over $300,000 is pleading not guilty.
Brandon Lee Crews, 31 of Emmons, MN, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and two counts of third-degree burglary in Winnebago County District Court.
Crews is accused of smashing out the back window of a truck in Lake Mills on November 28, 2021, and stealing cash and other items totaling about $373,700. Investigators say Crews went to the truck twice to steal items and have text messages and Facebook posts proving that.
Crews’ trial is scheduled to begin on July 13.