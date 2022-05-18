 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Minnesota man to stand trial for theft of more than $300,000 in North Iowa

  • 0
Brandon Crews

Brandon Crews

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man accused of stealing over $300,000 is pleading not guilty.

Brandon Lee Crews, 31 of Emmons, MN, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and two counts of third-degree burglary in Winnebago County District Court.

Crews is accused of smashing out the back window of a truck in Lake Mills on November 28, 2021, and stealing cash and other items totaling about $373,700.  Investigators say Crews went to the truck twice to steal items and have text messages and Facebook posts proving that.

Crews’ trial is scheduled to begin on July 13.

Tags

Recommended for you