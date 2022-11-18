Minnesota man takes Alford plea over $300,000 theft in North Iowa

FOREST CITY, Iowa – An Alford plea is entered for the theft of more than $300,000 in cash and items in Winnebago County.
Brandon Lee Crews, 31 of Emmons, was accused of smashing out the back window of a truck in Lake Mills on November 28, 2021, and stealing cash and other items totaling about $373,700. Investigators say text messages and Facebook posts showed Crews went to the truck twice to steal items.
He was charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and two counts of third-degree burglary but has entered an Alford plea to second-degree theft. An Alford plea means Crews does not admit guilt but concedes he could be convicted at trial.
Crews is now scheduled to be sentenced on January 27, 2023.