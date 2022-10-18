Minnesota man sentenced for damaging Clear Lake car wash

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man gets jail time for damaging a North Iowa car wash.
Jerod Scott Boynton, 42 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief. Law enforcement says Boynton did more than $3,000 in damage to the Laser Wash in Clear Lake on August 6.
Investigators say Boynton’s vehicle fell into a wash bay pit, he removed metal grates to look for change, ripped off a downspout and jammed it into the garage door of another stall, and placed tape over a credit card machine.
He was sentenced Tuesday to 23 days in jail.