Minnesota man sentenced for damaging Clear Lake car wash

  Updated
  • 0
Jerod Boynton

Jerod Boynton/Cerro Gordo Co. Jail. 

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man gets jail time for damaging a North Iowa car wash.

Jerod Scott Boynton, 42 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief.  Law enforcement says Boynton did more than $3,000 in damage to the Laser Wash in Clear Lake on August 6.

Investigators say Boynton’s vehicle fell into a wash bay pit, he removed metal grates to look for change, ripped off a downspout and jammed it into the garage door of another stall, and placed tape over a credit card machine.

He was sentenced Tuesday to 23 days in jail.

