Minnesota man jailed over passing a bad check in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man has been arrested for passing a bad check in North Iowa.
Brendan Charles Johnson, 39 of Brownsdale, MN, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct and forgery.
Investigators say Johnson used a phony check as payment at the Kwik Star in the 200 block of South Eisenhower Avenue in Mason City in August 2022. Law enforcement says Johnson also passed several other bad checks at Kwik Star locations in Minnesota.
A criminal complaint against Johnson was filed on February 25 and he was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on 10:45 pm Wednesday. Johnson is being held on $25,000 bond.