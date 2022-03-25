Minnesota man freed from Russian captivity

WASHINGTON, DC. – A Winona native captured by Russian forces while leaving Ukraine has now been released.
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar announced Friday that Tyler Jacob has left Russian custody and is now safely with his wife and daughter.
“I am relieved that Tyler is safely reunited with his wife and daughter. Over the last two weeks, my team and I have been in close contact with his family, the State Department, and the U.S. embassy in Moscow working towards this outcome, and I am grateful that we were able to help bring him to safety,” says Klobuchar. “While this is good news, my heart remains with all those separated from their loved ones or in danger. As Vladimir Putin continues his senseless war, our commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine is steadfast.”
U.S. officials say Tyler Jacob was detained in Russia for 10 days.
“I am so ecstatic that Tyler is safe. This has been a harrowing experience, and I am so grateful to the officials in the State Department and embassy who helped us locate Tyler and get him out of Russia. I am especially grateful to Senator Klobuchar for her steadfast support through this whole process. This was a parent’s worst nightmare, but I can rest easy tonight knowing my son has made it to safety,” says Tina Hauser, Tyler’s mother. “We cannot thank everyone enough for all the support all over the country.”
“This has been the most terrorizing experience as a parent. I’ve also seen and felt the good in so many people. I am grateful that Tyler, his wife, and their daughter are in a safe place. Many thanks to Amy Klobuchar and her staff for day and night attention to getting Tyler to safety. My heart goes out to the many families that are still enduring the horror in Ukraine,” says John Quinn, Tyler’s father.