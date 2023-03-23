Minnesota man facing more trouble over bad checks in North Iowa

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Minnesota man is accused of passing more bad checks in North Iowa.
Brendan Charles Johnson, 39 of Brownsdale, MN, has been booked into the Worth County Jail on $25,000 bond. Johnson is facing charges of ongoing criminal conduct, forgery, and fourth-degree theft.
A criminal complaint against Johnson was filed March 13 in Worth County District court and he was arrested on Wednesday.
Johnson is accused of passing phony checks at the R-80 gas station in Northwood on multiple occasions.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says Johnson is suspected of passing bad checks in multiple states. Johnson was arrested for ongoing criminal conduct and forgery in Cerro Gordo County for passing a phony check at a Mason City Kwik Star in August 2022.
Johnson has pleaded guilty to forgery in that case and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 22.