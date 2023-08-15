Minnesota man arrested for drugs after being stopped for speeding in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man is facing drug charges after being pulled over on Interstate 35.
Gunnar Thomas Johnson, 22 of Inver Grove Heights, MN, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail Monday for possession with intent to deliver LSD, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana-1st offense, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.
Johnson was stopped for speeding on I-35 just before 10:30 am Monday in Cerro Gordo County. Court documents state marijuana residue was spotted on the seat and floorboard of Johnson’s vehicle, leading to a search. Law enforcement says that search found a bag holding dried psilocybin mushrooms, more than 10 doses of LSD, THC edibles, a digital scale, and other drug paraphernalia.
According to court documents, Johnson said he was taking the drugs to his friend in Las Vegas to try.