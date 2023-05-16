Minnesota lawmakers send gun safety measures to Gov. Tim Walz's desk

MINNESOTA-DFL lawmakers are sending an amended Public Safety Bill to Gov. Tim Walz's desk after clearing it in the State House of Rep. on Monday.
In it is more than $625 million dollars for fire, police and ambulance departments across the state over the next three years.
A few of the top provisions include universal background checks and red flag laws.
Around $250,000 dollars will go into a grant program for local law enforcement agencies to purchase firearm safety storage, which will be used to store confiscated guns from people who have an extreme risk protection order (ERPO) against them.
The state is also investing $70,000 dollars in new hardware technology to help with extended background checks.
Olmsted County's Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said he is worried extended background checks will only hurt law abiding gun owners.
"More background checks, granted I understand the incentive and the meaning behind it, it is certainly trying to make sure the right people have the right guns but unfortunately, those people that do those type of things for the most part are not participating now and are not going to participate in the future and that is the struggle," Torgerson said.
Torgerson added he is glad the red flag law includes a due process provision for people that would allow them to have a hearing before behind handed down an ERPO.
However, Torgerson said time will tell if it helps curb gun violence.
"If it does prevent and keep someone who has weapons who should not have them because they are having some kind of crisis, which we are seeing so much more of today, persons in crisis calls as we call them and they have a weapon or more. We want to do what we can to keep everyone safe. So, that is not really going to change how we do business," Torgerson said.
Protect Minnesota, which is a gun violence prevention organization, released a statement that said:
“For families across Minnesota who have been affected by gun violence, this legislation is welcome and long overdue. More than 570 Minnesotans died by a gun in 2021 and this action by the legislature shows we can do more than simply hoping things get better. Enacting universal background checks, extreme risk protection order legislation, and increased funding for community violence intervention programs are important steps that will help us achieve a much larger goal: ending the gun violence crisis in our state and country. We thank the legislators who stood up for their constituents by passing these common-sense reforms.”
While Rob Doar, who is the senior vice president for the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, released a statement on their website that said:
“In the wake of these new laws, we are unwavering in our commitment to safeguarding the constitutional rights of our members and supporters,” Doar said. “We will be closely observing the implementation of these laws and will review potential legal actions with our national partners because protecting law-abiding gun owners is our mission and our duty. We will not be dismayed or dissuaded by the passage of new legislation.”
You can read the full bill here.