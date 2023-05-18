Minnesota Lawmakers reach agreement on Tax Bill

MINNESOTA-A group of lawmakers announced an agreement on the Minnesota Legislature's Tax Bill.
The finalized version includes one time rebates to taxpayers that amount to $260 dollars, much lower than Gov, Tim Walz's original proposal for $1,000 dollar checks, for single filers and $260 dollars for up to three dependents.
Income thresholds for the checks would be capped at $75,000 dollars for single filers and $150,000 dollars for married couples.
The bill also includes money for things like local government aid, child tax credits and property tax credits.
Taxes on social security benefits will also be eliminated for around 76% of Minnesotans.
State Sen. Carla Nelson tells KIMT the bill does a lot of good things for families, however she can not support it because of the tax increases included.
"It just is hard to wrap your thought about supporting a bill that is increasing taxes by $2 billion dollars at a time when we have a $19 billion dollar surplus," Nelson said.
DFL lawmakers said the bill contains the largest tax cuts in state history.