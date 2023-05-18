Minnesota Lawmakers reach agreement on Tax Bill

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 8 AM CDT today through 6 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

A band of very heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires in northern
Alberta and Saskatchewan is currently moving along a cold front in
northwestern Minnesota. The smoke will continue to move south and
east and eventually impact the entire state of Minnesota. The smoke
should clear rapidly overnight into Friday morning.

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the orange AQI category,
a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across
southeastern, northeastern, and far east central Minnesota. This
area includes Rochester and Winona. In the orange area, sensitive
groups should avoid prolonged time outdoors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the Minnesota Air;
mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-;
quality.;

You can find additional information about health and air;
quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.

Minnesota Lawmakers reach agreement on Tax Bill

  • 0

Eligible Minnesotans would get a one time check of $260 dollars.

MINNESOTA-A group of lawmakers announced an agreement on the Minnesota Legislature's Tax Bill.

The finalized version includes one time rebates to taxpayers that amount to $260 dollars, much lower than Gov, Tim Walz's original proposal for $1,000 dollar checks, for single filers and $260 dollars for up to three dependents.

Income thresholds for the checks would be capped at $75,000 dollars for single filers and $150,000 dollars for married couples.

The bill also includes money for things like local government aid, child tax credits and property tax credits. 

Taxes on social security benefits will also be eliminated for around 76% of Minnesotans. 

State Sen. Carla Nelson tells KIMT the bill does a lot of good things for families, however she can not support it because of the tax increases included.

"It just is hard to wrap your thought about supporting a bill that is increasing taxes by $2 billion dollars at a time when we have a $19 billion dollar surplus," Nelson said.

DFL lawmakers said the bill contains the largest tax cuts in state history. 

