Minnesota lawmakers looking at making Juneteenth a permanent state holiday

MINNESOTA-Lawmakers in the Minnesota legislature are looking to make Juneteenth a permanent paid holiday for state employees.
June 19, 1865 is the day when Union forces declared the end of slavery after they arrived in Galveston, Texas.
Texas has observed and established the holiday in 1980.
Only 22 states have made Juneteenth a permanent paid and/or legal holiday, according to the Congressional Research Service (CRS).
Wale Elegbede, the president of Rochester's NAACP branch, said holidays serve as a time for reflection and hopes lawmakers make the day a legal holiday to spread more awareness to Minnesotans.
"Whenever we have a national holiday like the Fourth of July, Independence Day or even Christmas or the New Years. There is a reflection that goes on with that and what I have observed is with Juneteenth it is sort of a segment of the population. So, I am hopeful this will bring more awareness to the population," Elegbede said.
The bill is now moving to the Education Policy Committee.