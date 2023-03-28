Minnesota lawmakers looking at increasing funding for organizations that provide care to seniors

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Minnesota Senate's Human Services Committee heard Senate File (SF) 1902 on Monday, which would increase funding for organizations that provide care to seniors.
Family Service Rochester's Director of Innovation April Sutor was with State Sen. Carla Nelson, who authored the bill, for a presentation on Monday.
The Rochester organization also received the 2023 Live Well at Home grant, which awarded around $182,000 dollars for senior care services like transportation, home care and snow removal.
Sutor said SF 1902 would create a separate fund, around $15 million dollars, to help organizations that are successful receive ongoing funding.
"The change that we are looking with or the addition that we are looking for with live well is that stable base that can be renewed from year to year or four or five years at a time so we can continue and not wonder do we keep staff or do we not keep staff," Sutor said.
Family Service Rochester helped 988 seniors in 2022 stay in their homes in Olmsted and Rice County.