Minnesota lawmakers form new Inclusive Democracy Caucus

MINNESOTA-Minnesota lawmakers announced the creation of an Inclusive Democracy Caucus on Friday, which is the day that marks the second remembrance of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Rochester's State Sen. Liz Boldon said the caucus currently consists of 35 lawmakers, all DFL, and is focused on putting forward legislation that expands voting access and preserving democracy in the state.
Boldon said there are a slew of bills that are a priority for the caucus.
Those include: automatic voter registration, pre-voter registration for 16 and 17 year olds, protections for election workers, modernizing and updating election systems and campaign finance reform.
The caucus is the first of its kind, according to Boldon and was formed because of the events that transpired on Jan. 6, 2021.
"Voters very clearly said what they wanted to happen. They voted for folks that were campaigning on protecting and defending democracy. So, it is very clear to us that this is the work that we were sent here to do and that is what we are going to do. I very much expect it to move in the house and the senate this year," Boldon said.
Boldon said the membership in the caucus is open to all lawmakers.