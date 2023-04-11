Minnesota lawmakers approve bill that will make Minnesota more competitive when it comes to getting incoming federal funds

MINNESOTA-The Minnesota Senate is sending House File 1656 to Gov. Tim Walz's desk after approving it in a bipartisan vote on Tuesday.
State Sen. Carla Nelson tells KIMT the bill will set aside roughly $115 million dollars for clean energy projects that receive federal funding from the Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act.
Nelson said matching dollars from the state gives projects a leg up when it comes to being awarded federal dollars.
"The fact that your proposal says you have a matching state funds that will match the federal funds is always a plus. Its a leg up. It makes that federal money go further. It also shows your proposal has merritt because you have already got state dollars. So, it is important piece to bring those federal dollars to our state," Nelson said.
Rochester's state senator did offer an amendment to the bill that would allow grant writers to be picked from all parts of Minnesota and not just the ones in the western area, however it did not pass.
"I think we should have allowed all of the state to participate in looking at grant writing not just certain entities so that was a bit of a disagreement. I would have done it differently but even though that amendment failed, I still voted for the bill. I think it is a good bill," Nelson said.