Minnesota law enforcement looking for predatory offender

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A public alert has been issued about a Level 3 predatory offender who is apparently on the loose.
Archie Demound Randle, 45, was convicted of First-degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Fourth-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Soliciting a Child to Engage in Sex, Aggravated Robbery, Burglary, and Escape from Custody. The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) says Randle was put on supervised release on June 27 and he cut his GPS monitoring bracelet on August 25 and left his registered address in Minneapolis.
Randle is described as bald with short brown hair and brown eyes, 5’9’’tall and weighing 174 pounds. The DOC says Randle has a tattoo of a lion’s face on the left side of his neck and was last seen wearing a blue bucket hat, a maroon jacket, black jeans, and black tennis shoes.
The DOC says if you see him, do not attempt to confront Randle, and call 911 immediately. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts or activities of Archie Demound Randle is asked to call 911 or the DOC Fugitive Hotline at 651-775-5099.