...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency continues an Air
Quality Advisory FOR fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy for All category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota...locations that will continue to
experience conditions in the Red AQI category include Rochester,
Austin, and Winona.

* WHEN...Through 12 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec has
recirculated westward from Wisconsin and Michigan into eastern
Minnesota. The air quality may temporarily improve This afternoon
before another round of smoke arrives Tuesday tonight. Air quality
should improve statewide by midnight Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Minnesota law enforcement increasing patrol on the water for 4th of July weekend

Minnesota law enforcement are stepping up patrols this weekend to help combat drunk driving. KIMT News 3's Brandon Cote tells us how they are working to keep people safe on the roads and on the water.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota law enforcement agencies are taking part in a national campaign called Operation Dry Water to deter boaters from driving under the influence.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is expecting this year's 4th of July weekend to be the biggest for boaters as the number of boats on the lake has been increasing since 2020. In response to peak boating season, law enforcement will increase officers on lakes and rivers throughout the state.

According to the DNR, alcohol is the leading contributor to boat fatalities as over half of boat deaths in recent years are alcohol related. The summer weather intensifies people's levels of intoxication.

"On a boat, with the suns and the waves, just being outside, the effects of alcohol tend to be more severe," said Enforcement Division Communications Coordinator of Minnesota DNR, Joe Albert. 

The DNR reported 15 boating fatalities, 77 non-fatal boating accidents, and 30 drownings in Minnesota last year.

