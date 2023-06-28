Minnesota law enforcement increasing patrol on the water for 4th of July weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota law enforcement agencies are taking part in a national campaign called Operation Dry Water to deter boaters from driving under the influence.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is expecting this year's 4th of July weekend to be the biggest for boaters as the number of boats on the lake has been increasing since 2020. In response to peak boating season, law enforcement will increase officers on lakes and rivers throughout the state.
According to the DNR, alcohol is the leading contributor to boat fatalities as over half of boat deaths in recent years are alcohol related. The summer weather intensifies people's levels of intoxication.
"On a boat, with the suns and the waves, just being outside, the effects of alcohol tend to be more severe," said Enforcement Division Communications Coordinator of Minnesota DNR, Joe Albert.
The DNR reported 15 boating fatalities, 77 non-fatal boating accidents, and 30 drownings in Minnesota last year.