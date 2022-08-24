Minnesota Kwik Trip now offering new high-speed EV charger for the first time

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Drivers of electric vehicles will now have a place to charge up in Stewartville as a new high powered EV charger is open for business at a gas station in Schumann Business Park.
The Kwik Trip in the location is the first ever in Minnesota to have the Level 3 charger installed.
The People's Energy Cooperative and Dairyland Power Cooperative were instrumental in the installation and held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday.
Dairyland Power owns the charger while People's Energy is the power provider and charger operator.
The EV charger is three times faster than a typical quick charger and payment can be completed by simply accessing a mobile app. The cooperatives do say a credit card reader is also in the works.
CEM Jeff Springer explained, "It's here and available and as you travel along your route you'll be able to charge. People talk about range anxiety with electric vehicles, worrying about where you're going to be able to charge, and this part of the solution to that,"
With a reported 475 electric vehicles registered in Olmsted, Fillmore and Mower counties the cooperatives say the charger will be an accessible, essential and safe resource for drivers throughout southeastern Minnesota.
Springer added, "It's the convenience of being able to charge an electric car quickly. You can charge and electric car at home but it generally takes overnight. This can put a good charge in a car in 30 minutes time. So, that's the real thing is the convenience of being able to travel a long distance with your car and not just around town. "
The charger also locks as soon as you start charging so you can walk away and get something to eat or drink while you wait instead of having to stay by your car like you do when traditionally filling up.