Minnesota jobs report for Oct. shows highest growth so far in 2022

MINNESOTA-The Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) said Minnesota added 17,400 private sector jobs in Oct.
DEED said the job gains are the highest so far in 2022.
Some of the biggest job growth was seen in leisure and hospitality, which added 8,800 jobs, as well as 4,300 new jobs for professional and business services.
DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said he believes new hiring tactics are starting to pay off for companies that have been facing staffing challenges.
"Everyone is trying new things right now and given it is such a tight market, the desire to get out there and aggressively hire has remained the case. Supply chain backlogs from many manufacturing companies mean that even with potential slowdowns there are orders piled up and when parts finally come in there is actually still a lot of work to be done. So, I think that is a bit of this too is that you have this stickiness of sprinting forward to meet pent up demand that is still there or orders that are on file that have not been fulfilled," Grove said.
Unemployment in Oct. was at 2.1% compared to 2% in Sep., according to DEED.
You can read the full report here.