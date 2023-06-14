Minnesota is dealing with some of the worst air quality in the United States tonight

Wildfires continue to burn across parts of Canada, sending plumes of smoke into the atmosphere. This smoke is moving across the Upper Midwest tonight, and has created a thick haze across Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. It has also greatly affected the air quality, dropping it to very unhealthy levels, and levels parts of the region haven't seen in a long time. These poor conditions are expected to continue into Thursday and early Friday as an Air Quality Alert remains in effect until Friday morning.
Due to the unhealthy air quality, try to limit time spent outside, especially for those in sensitive groups with upper respiratory issues. Conditions should gradually improve on Friday and into the weekend.